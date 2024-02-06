‘Am not responsible for Aamir’s films’: Kiran Rao responds to Vanga Reddy on Dil

Responding to filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s dig at her criticism on misogyny in movies, producer-screenwriter Kiran Rao clarified that her comment was not specifically about Sandeep’s film. Kiran had spoken about sexism in films in an interview, and after reports said that she was talking about movies like Kabir Singh, Sandeep retorted by bringing her ex-husband and Bollywood actor Aamir Khan into the picture.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, the Animal and Kabir Singh director said, “I want to tell that woman [Kiran Rao] to go and ask Aamir Khan about the song ‘Khamba jaisi khadi hai’ and then come back to me. If you remember [the film] Dil, he almost attempts rape and then makes her [the female actor] think that she has done something wrong.” The song that Sandeep Reddy was referring to has been criticised for objectifying women for which Aamir Khan has apologised as well.

Sandeep Reddy was referring to a discussion that Kiran Rao was a part of where she said that films that use stalking as a means to woo women seem to do extremely well in the box office. While several reports said that Kiran referenced Bahubali and Kabir Singh, she clarified that she did not mention any specific film.