ARM review: Tovino Thomas safely shoulders Jithin Laal’s inventive debut

In Timon of Athens, William Shakespeare explores thievery as a subjective idea. The protagonist says the sun steals from the sea, the sea steals from the moon, and the moon steals from the sun, but all the laws have failed to prevent them. Jithin Laal’s directorial debut Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) subverts this idea. ARM uses thievery to narrate an inventive ballad on how little it takes for the oppressed to be labelled thieves when they fight for their rights.

The story, written by debutant Sujith Nambiar, parallels the varna caste system and how it shifts shape from one generation to another. It begins slowly, with a bedtime tale that reveals the belief system of Haripuram, a sectarian village in northern Kerala. The grandmother, who belongs to a dominant caste, narrates to her granddaughter the story of Kunjikelu—an army general to the king–who brought a revered lamp to the village and became celebrated as a hero. Then there is Maniyan, a descendant of Kunjikelu, who steals from the dominant castes. But at the centre of the story is Ajayan, subjected to harassment for the actions of his predecessors, and no fault of his own.

What makes this approach compelling is the director's adept fusion of different genres and how it capitalises on the relatability Tovino Thomas has built with his audience. Tovino embodies three distinct characters—Kunjikelu, Maniyan, and MV Ajayan—across different timelines, and he remains convincing in each role, exuding a sense of familiarity. For instance, flashes of his clean-moustached character from Kalki surface in Kunjikelu, elements of Minnal Murali and Kala in Maniyan, and touches of Maathan from Maayanadhi, Dasan from Godha, and Bineesh from Theevandi in Ajayan.