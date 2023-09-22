Are You Ok Baby review: A film that provokes thought without hitting emotional highs

There’s a scene in the court when Anupama, called Chechi by Balan, says things she usually might not have during the course of the argument, casting aspersions on Shoba’s choices. When the judge pulls her up for it, she’s quick to apologise. But when Vidya tells her that she ought not to speak that way about the real mother, Chechi stops by saying, “Let me do my job.”

Vidhya and Balan think of adoption very late, and the film also speaks of how couples whose combined age is above 90 cannot adopt an infant. And so when a nurse they know helps them find a child through another nurse (Vinodhini Vaidynathan), they fall for it. A word about Vinodhini. She’s possibly among the most self-deprecating actors around, giving herself to every role, however small. She’s suave but manages to totally sell you the role of a nurse who pretends to care. She is tough when it comes to money transfers, plays fan girl when Rashmy calls her, and is the perfect congirl who knows when to take flight.

Many movies and memes have taken potshots at Lakshmy Ramakrishnan for her television stint where she plays judge when people, usually from underprivileged backgrounds, come to her seeking justice. This time around, she decides to bat for herself, writing Rashmy Ramakrishnan as someone who is empathetic, and who takes a stand based on her principles, and pays the price for that. For all the ‘Yenma ippadi paneeteengale maa’ memes, Lakshmy seems to say ‘This is me, take it or leave it’. And this is how these shows are edited and directed (in the film by Pavel Navageethan, who does not hesitate to attack the host using the dialect of her community), and it’s not just me.

Lakshmi’s films are not meant for easy watching. They somehow tap into that grey area where you’re unable to take a call on whether someone is right or wrong. As a result, you watch dispassionately, without letting your emotions get in the way. At no stage does she ever whitewash what Balan and Vidya have done. Yes, their home is the better home for the child, but the route they took to get there — that is definitely grey.

During many of the TV shows Lakshmy hosted, you’d often see women willing to forgive all to be with their abusive partner. Shoba is one such girl — after five abortions and living with and loving a man who refuses to use a condom and who sells their child, she still hopes getting the child will help her get him back. No one sympathises with her, and even the audience at times tends to see her with a word she uses to describe how people react to her — ‘asingam’ (something ugly).