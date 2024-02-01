Aravaan to Kaaviya Thalaivan: Five Tamil historical films to watch before Thangalaan

Historical films serve as a bridge between distant eras, shaping our understanding of the past and the lasting impression its events, people, and cultures have left on our world. Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan is one such much-anticipated historical drama, revolving around the lives of the indigenous people who worked in the Kolar gold mines in the 18th century. There is still a few months’ wait for Thangalaan, as the film which was originally slated for release in January 2024 has now been postponed to April. But in the meantime, here are five Tamil historical dramas you can binge on.

Madrasapattinam (2010): Set in colonial era Madras, this Arya-starrer follows the love story between an Indian washerman Ilam Parithi (Arya) and Amy Wilkins (Amy Jackson), the daughter of a British official posted in India. Written and directed by AL Vijay, the film oscillates between colonial Madras and present day Chennai after Amy and her granddaughter Catherine arrive in the city in pursuit of Ilam Parithi. The rest of the film follows Amy and her search for a long-lost love in a city that is familiar and foreign to her at the same time. Madrasapattinam narrates the harrowing tale of love that was subversive, flouted social norms, and the fate of lovers from two worlds in the backdrop of the Indian independence movement.

