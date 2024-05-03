Aranmanai 4 review: Perhaps it is time for Sundar C to retire this franchise

Maya (Rashi Khanna) is a doctor and is the granddaughter of the jameen (Delhi Ganesh) who owned the palace before Selvi’s husband did. She is also present for a few scenes, but not to add any value to the plot. She does try to help in keeping the ghost at bay and protecting Selvi’s children, but there is nothing more to her character.

The comedic genius of Kovai Sarala is heavily underutilised. We do not even know her name but she is present only to deliver lazily written punchlines to hype Saravanan or make the situation humorous. And it works, sometimes.

Personally, the scariest part of Aranmanai 4 was the post credits scene. Why does a horror film require Rashi Khanna and Tamannah to dance to a rather salacious song? This was present in all the Aranmanai films and one song was even titled “Party with the pei” where Trisha, Hansika Motwani, and Poonam Bajwa dance similarly.

One might justify this by saying it would ease the mind of the audience after watching a horror movie. But why should this supposed relief appeal solely to the male gaze?

The evil spirit in the film is based on Baak, an Assamese folklore spirit that lives near the water and torments fishermen. In Assamese folklore, it is common for Baak to murder someone and assume their identity. This trait is embodied rather decently well in the film and offers some respite from the other cliches. In almost all the Aranmanai movies, the women are the ones who are possessed and terrorise the family but there are at least two instances where the evil spirit takes on the identity of men. Perhaps that is a win for feminism? Nevertheless, even the few departures from the triteness of the older Sundar C horror-comedy films do not seem enough to save Aranmanai 4.