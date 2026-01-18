AR Rahman’s ‘power shift’ remark sparks backlash, forces clarification

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman’s recent remarks about a “power shift” in the Hindi film industry, which he suggested may have affected his opportunities and could also have a communal dimension, have triggered a political storm, drawing sharp reactions from industry insiders and Hindutva-aligned social media accounts.

In an interview with the BBC, Rahman reflected on the challenges he may have faced in Bollywood, particularly as a Tamil composer in the 1990s, before suggesting that the situation may have changed in recent years.

“Maybe God concealed all this from me. I never really felt it,” he said, adding that over the past eight years, “a power shift has happened,” where, according to him, “people who are not creative have the power now to decide things.”

Rahman further remarked that while any communal bias was not overt, he had heard “Chinese whispers” about projects where he was initially approached but later dropped, with production houses opting to engage multiple composers instead. “I said, ‘Oh, that’s great. Rest for me,’” he said.

The comments sparked backlash from the Hindi film industry and several right-wing voices.

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut accused Rahman of being “prejudiced and hateful,” linking his remarks to his refusal to work on her directorial film Emergency, calling it a propaganda project.

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar rejected the suggestion of communal bias in Bollywood, stating that he had never personally witnessed such discrimination.

“I have never felt [communalisation]... I meet most of the people in Mumbai. They have great respect for him [Rahman]. Maybe people think that he is busy focussing his music career in the West. Maybe because they think that since he is doing big concerts he won't be available for us,” he said.

Singer Shaan echoed similar views, asserting that religion does not influence professional opportunities in Hindi cinema.

Journalist Swati Chaturvedi also weighed in, alleging that Rahman had earlier declined to sing patriotic songs such as Maa Tujhe Salaam and Vande Mataram, insinuating that religious reasons may have influenced his decisions. This despite Rahman popularising the Vande Mataram song.

Several right-wing social media accounts also accused the composer of portraying India negatively on international platforms.

Following the backlash, Rahman issued a clarification, stating that his remarks had been misunderstood. “India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home,” he said in a statement, adding that his intent had always been to honour and serve the country through his music.

“I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt. I feel blessed to be Indian, which enables me to create in a space that allows freedom of expression and celebrates multicultural voices.”