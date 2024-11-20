AR Rahman, wife Saira Banu announce separation after 29 years of marriage

Renowned composer and Oscar winner AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, have announced their separation after nearly 29 years of marriage. In a joint statement released by Saira’s lawyer Vandana Shah on Tuesday, November 19, the couple cited "significant emotional strain" as the reason behind their decision.

The statement read, “On behalf and instruction of Mrs. Saira and her husband renowned musician Allahrakka Rahman (A.R. Rahman), Vandana Shah and Associates issue the following statement regarding the couple’s decision to part ways. After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman emphasize that they have taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman request privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as they navigate this difficult chapter in their life.”

The couple, who married in 1995, are parents to three children, Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.

Rahman, known for his music and global acclaim, took to X early Wednesday, November 20, to share an emotional note about the decision. "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again.” He thanked friends for their kindness and respecting their privacy, signing off with the hashtag #arrsairaabreakup.