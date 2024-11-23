AR Rahman threatens legal action against content creators spreading defamatory rumours

Music composer AR Rahman has issued a legal notice to several online content generators who have aired programmes about his divorce. The notice issued on Saturday, November 23, threatened to file a defamation case against the miscreants.

The music composer warned the offenders to remove the objectionable content within an hour of the issue of notice and a maximum time duration of 24 hours, or face a criminal defamation case under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The legal notice stated that certain social media users and YouTubers had spread a series of “calumny” and “defamatory statements” targeting the private lives of Rahman and his now separated wife, Saira Banu.

Following the announcement of their separation, rampant speculation emerged online, with some publications even attributing a ‘love jihad’ angle to their divorce.

The notice said that there is not an “iota of truth" in any of the programmes and interviews that aired “obscene contents.” It alleged that the online content generators intended to “harm the reputation of [Rahman] and also intended to be hurtful to his family.” The notice further read, “This only shows that social media persons who intend to harm the reputation of my client are content-starved … and are inventing highly imaginary and false stories to defame [Rahman] merely for their cheap, short-lived publicity.”

The notice also highlighted instances of targeted harassment against Rahman and reminded social media platforms of their obligation to curb such violations. Addressed specifically to individuals and entities operating on platforms like YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and online news portals, the notice warns that non-compliance would lead to legal action at the offenders’ expense.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu had announced their separation on November 19. In a statement, Rahman said, “We had hoped to reach the grand 30, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again.”