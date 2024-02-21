Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome second child Akaay

Days after he announced his decision to miss the ongoing Test series against England due to “personal reasons,” India’s star batter Virat Kohli took to social media on Tuesday, February 20, to share that he and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma were now parents to a baby boy. In a joint statement, the couple said the child was born on February 15 and they have named him Akaay. Virat and Anushka also have an elder daughter named Vamika, who is three years old.

“With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay, Vamika’s little brother, into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude, Virat and Anushka,” the post read.