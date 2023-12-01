Annapoorani review: Nayanthara is the soul of this slightly undercooked food film

But the familiarity of the film’s plot is also what causes its undoing. Both Annapoorani’s meteoric rise in the extremely competitive culinary world and her challenges do not feel fully organic. Her inner conflicts seem to be quickly resolved rather than making room for introspection before a decision is made. There is a lot of ambivalence in Annapoorani’s relationship with Farhan as well. Perhaps director Nilesh Krishnaa did not want to risk offending religious fanatics who might call for a boycott if a Hindu woman is shown to love a Muslim man.

While the film does fairly well on the gender quotient, caste, and religious politics are played safe and appear a little perplexing. In a scene where chefs can cook whatever they wish to, Annapoorani deliberately contemplates a beef dish and chooses to finally make a vegetarian, South Indian thali. Scriptures are used to justify meat-eating practices and inter-religious marriage, but there is little questioning of the structures that have facilitated such discrimination.

Food habits and caste are inextricably linked in a country like India, and while the film does have a meat-eating Brahmin woman at its centre, there is little criticism of the ‘purity’ tag that is associated with vegetarianism. Annapoorani’s father Ranganathan is in charge of making prasadam at the Srirangam temple, and when he finds out that his daughter has been cooking and eating meat, he claims that it is as if he has been serving poison to devotees. Even though he is a product of his environment, there is little criticism of the casteist disdain and disgust for meat eating that is exhibited by the Brahmin characters in the film.

The film could have benefitted from being less ambiguous about where it stands and more assertive about what it wants to say.

Nonetheless, despite its imperfect politics and occasional logical fallacies, Annapoorani makes for a refreshing watch. The film is reminiscent of the wholesome, slice-of-life Tamil films before the era of big guns, ear-shattering explosions, and blood spill.

