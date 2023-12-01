Animal review: An overlong, tedious circus of low-IQ alpha males

Ranbir’s manic performance, transforming from little boy to killer, and Anil Kapoor matching all that fire with his icy demeanour, could have given us a memorable film. But the writing is too distracted, too self-indulgent to allow that story to breathe. Instead, what we get are Sandeep’s obvious attempts to hit back at people who slammed his earlier work.

His idea of romance, for example, is to have Baboon tell a woman that she has a big pelvis and is capable of bearing healthy babies. This, after theorising about how women used to pick alpha males in prehistoric times based on their hunting skills (we had a taste of the Sandeep brand pheminism in Arjun Reddy, and there’s a lot more of it in Animal).

So, you get lines like “First we kissed, then we had sex, next we should slap each other” – and you have Mrs Baboon slapping Mr Baboon several times because that’s the kind of passionate marriage they have. Mrs Baboon sticks around despite everything because Mr Baboon is a pheminist who helped her during childbirth – I mean, give the man a Nobel Prize already! When he develops a potbelly, he glances at her when she’s undressed and compliments her body for looking the way it does after two kids. Phenomenal Pheminist hai ye Baboonji. It’s the kind of writing you’ll find in BDSM erotica like Fifty Shades of Grey, but presented with the same earnestness of “pure love” that we saw in Arjun Reddy.

There’s a lecture about pubic hair management, a Rolls Royce in the colour of love bites, a chaddi with a tiger on it, guns fired in jubilation when a naked man walks around – a plethora of just Sandeep things that the internet can diss, debate and celebrate till the cows come home. The overarching sentiment in each scene is “look how outrageous I can be!” and this constant attention-seeking chokes the screenplay, especially the second half when the film seems never-ending.

It doesn’t help that the director has edited the film himself, sacrificing cogency for “lookie here” moments. The pulsating background score patches up the gaps to a certain extent, but there’s only so much it can do in a three-hour-21-minute film about daddy issues. Even after the end credit roll, Sandeep isn’t done. There is an extended bloodbath, and after that, a message that is probably for the critics.