Anchor asks Malayalam actor if she slept around for roles, later justifies question

A YouTube promotional interview for the Malayalam film DNA created a controversy in Kerala after the lead female actor walked out upon being asked about harassment (termed as casting couch) in the Malayalam film industry. Actors Hannah Reji Koshy and Ashkar Saudhan were in conversation with anchor Suhaila, who asked Hannah if she had to “sleep with people” to rise in her career. The actor appeared stunned, and went quiet for a few moments, while Ashkar criticised the framing of the question, calling it “inappropriate, especially when coming from a female anchor”. Hannah was further probed for her lack of response, almost as if to reprimand her, equating her silence to an admission of guilt. When she responded, the anchor further asked why her voice was raised. The altercation escalated into an argument, culminating in both actors walking out of the interview.

Hannah described the experience as disrespectful, saying that the question was framed in a way that hurt her. “I had to clarify my stand because it came across like a personal attack. They may have asked the question to grab eyeballs, but it was highly inappropriate. I did not want to continue the conversation, which is why I walked out,” she told another YouTube channel after the issue gained traction. She also thanked her co-actor Ashkar, who also happens to be megastar Mammootty’s nephew, for trying to speak up for her.

While many viewers initially assumed the incident to be a prank staged to increase the reach of the interview, anchor Suhaila later said that the question was deliberate. “Acting was my dream career and I have personally been asked for sexual favours by film producers to be cast in their movies. I did not mean to humiliate Hannah but wanted to understand what her take on the issue was, since she comes across as an opinionated, bold woman. So when she kept quiet to my question and instead let Ashkar take over, I was pushed to question her again, and to ask her if her silence meant approval,” she said in a video on her YouTube channel Shaluz Boon.

Discourse about sexual exploitation in the entertainment industry is crucial, and many female actors have opened up about their experiences, while many others dismiss it as hearsay. What Hannah’s incident however underlines is the need for interviewers to be more mindful of boundaries while raising sensitive questions. It also highlights the growing click-bait culture in Kerala’s social media space, especially centred on YouTube as their medium, where anything can be broadcast by anyone.