Ananya Panday’s webseries debut ‘Call Me Bae’ books September 6 release

The streaming series ‘Call Me Bae’, which stars Ananya Panday’s series debut, has locked its release date. The 8-part series is set to drop on OTT on September 6, 2024.

The series sees Ananya in the role of Bella ‘Bae’ Chowdhary. She will share the screen with Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in the series.

The series follows the story of Bae, who discovers that her most valuable assets are her street-smart skills and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment Production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers, the show is created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha.