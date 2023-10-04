Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh part of Rajinikanth's Thalaivar170

Black and white profile photos continue to pop up on the page of Lyca Productions, announcing one after the other, the cast and crew of Rajinikanth's upcoming film, temporarily nicknamed Thalaivar170. The 170th film of the big star will have Bollywood's top man Amitabh Bachchan and acclaimed Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, the latest updates said on Tuesday, October 3. The Lyca team put out the final poster on Wednesday morning with a photo of Rajinikanth in the same background and announced that the shooting was starting October 4.

It was on October 1 that the team revealed TJ Gnanavel, the director of Surya's critically acclaimed Jai Bhim, to be the director of Thalaivar170 (Thalaivar being what Rajini gets fondly called by his fans and followers). The same day, it was also announced that Subaskaran, who is producing Rajini's upcoming film Lal Salaam, is the producer of Thalaivar170. Shortly afterward, Anirudh Ravichander, growing increasingly popular with his unforgettable theme music in movies like Vikram and Jailer, was named the music composer of the film.

Women in the cast include Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh and Manju Warrier, their respective posters calling them strong, gritty and beautiful. Earlier on Tuesday, it was announced that Telugu actor Rana Daggubati too is joining the film.