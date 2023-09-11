Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule gets release date

The makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule have announced that the much-awaited film will release on August 15, 2024. This is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise, which starred Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, and was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar. Allu Arjun won the best actor award for Pushpa: The Rise at the 69th National Film Awards announced this year.

Pushpa: The Rise revolves around the rise of the lead character, Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun), from a daily wage labourer to the head of a sandalwood smuggling syndicate. Fahadh Faasil plays the role of the antagonist, an egoistic cop named Superintendent of Police Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Rashmika plays Srivalli, Pushpa’s wife.

A three-minute teaser for the sequel released in April showed that in the sequel, Pushpa Raj has escaped from jail with bullet wounds following the events in the first film, and is now on the run. The police are then shown launching a big search operation for Pushpa in the Seshachalam forests. Amid speculation that the police killed Pushpa, riots break out in Chittoor, with an outpouring of public support for the protagonist. However, Pushpa is found alive, seen in footage from night vision cameras placed to identify tigers in the forest .