Allu Arjun reaches Tokyo ahead of Pushpa 2 release in Japan

Before the release of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rule in Japan on January 16, the ‘Stylish Star’ reached Tokyo to promote his action entertainer in the country.

Allu took to his official Instagram handle and greeted the netizens with a postcard from Tokyo. The picture with ‘Tokyo’ written on it featured the beautiful skyline of the city.

Earlier, Geek Pictures India, the distributors of the film in Japan, took to their X (previously Twitter) timeline and announced, “‘Konnichiwa, Nihon no Tomo yo’ Indian Cinema’s Industry Hit blazes into Japan in full force! Pushpa Raj takes over Japan on 16th January, 2026, taking the wildfire across borders and seas. #Pushpa2inJapan #Pushpa2TheRule #PushpaKunrin #WildFirePushpa.”

The leading lady of the franchise, Rashmika Mandanna, also shared the link to the Japanese trailer of the film on social media and wrote, “Konnichiwa, Japan!! Aaaand the wildfire is officially going global.. Pushpa lands in Japan on 16th Jan 2026... Are you ready?? Watch the full Japanese trailer here!”

Meanwhile, as Pushpa director Sukumar turned a year older on Sunday, January 11, Allu Arjun wished him with a heartfelt post on his social media.

Taking to his Instagram, Allu called Sukumar’s birthday “a special day that changed his life.”

Uploading a BTS photo with the filmmaker from the sets of Pushpa, Allu expressed, “Happy Birthday, @aryasukku darling. It’s a special day for me… more than for you… because this day changed my life. No amount of wishes can convey the joy of having you in my life. Puttinandhuku thanks!!!”

Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, the sequel takes forward the tale of Pushpa Raj (played by Allu) — a man who after having lost everything decides to finally take control. He ends up consolidating his power in the red sandalwood smuggling world while facing new threats from rivals and law enforcement.