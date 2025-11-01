Ajith Kumar calls Karur stampede a collective failure, condemns obsession to gather crowds

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Actor Ajith Kumar has said that the recent stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu, in which 41 people were killed, reflects a larger collective failure involving not just fans, but also the media and the film industry. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter’s Anupama Chopra, the actor said that fan culture in the state has reached a point where it risks endangering lives and damaging the image of cinema itself.

“There's so much happening in Tamil Nadu today because of the stampede that happened. That individual alone is not responsible. We are all responsible for it,” Ajith said, referring to the incident linked to actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur on September 27. “Even the media has a part to play in this. We have become a society obsessed with gathering a crowd to show your crowd. All this has to end,” he added.

Following the tragedy, Vijay announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of those who died and Rs 2 lakh each to the injured, which was credited to their bank accounts earlier this month.

He also met several families a month after the tragedy at a private resort in Mamallapuram, Chennai. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the case, with a three-member committee led by former Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi overseeing the progress of the investigation.

Ajith, while not singling out any individual, said the incident should serve as a wake-up call for the industry, media, and fans.

The actor also criticised sections of the media for fuelling unhealthy fan rivalries and glorifying crowd gatherings at theatres. “One section of the media highlights openings, saying actor X has a bigger crowd than actor Y. Then the other fans take it as a challenge. You are fuelling it,” Ajith said.

He urged journalists and fans alike to act with restraint, calling for a “moral code of conduct” and discouraging unsafe celebrations, such as bursting firecrackers or damaging theatre property.

Ajith also spoke about the personal costs of fame, describing how fan frenzy often isolates him from ordinary family experiences. “I can’t even drop my son to school,” he said. “The third day, people know I’ll be there, and then I’m asked to leave because of the commotion.”

He recounted incidents where fans chased his car on motorbikes, sometimes injuring themselves, and one episode where he was slashed on the hand while greeting a crowd.

The 54-year-old actor said he remains grateful for his popularity but urged fans to express admiration safely. “We want that love, that’s what we work hard for. But there are ways you can express your love. Don’t endanger people,” he said.

Calling for introspection within the industry, media, and fan communities, Ajith concluded, “It is not just one individual’s fault. It is a collective failure. We are all responsible.”