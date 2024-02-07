After Vijay launches party, actor Vishal says he’s ready but not ready

Less than a week since Tamil actor Vijay announced his entry into politics, speculations that actor Vishal would soon follow suit arose. However, in a statement released on Wednesday, February 7, Vishal dismissed his immediate entry and said he will not hesitate to raise his voice for the people in the future.
“I will continue to do the work I do through people’s welfare organisations. If natural circumstances in the future would lead me to make a decision, I will not hesitate to raise my voice for the people as one among them,” Vishal said
He added, “I have never served people with the notion of political gain. According to a Thrivalluvar couplet, ‘forgetting the good that people have done for you is wrong’. I will continue to work for the good of the people. I tell you from my heart that it is my duty to do so.”
The actor currently holds the post of secretary in the South India Cine Artistes’ Association also known as the Nadigar Sangam. His statement comes after Vijay launched his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on February 2.
In the statement, Vishal further said, “In the belief that I must do what I can for people, from the beginning I have ensured that my fan clubs don’t function only as fan clubs. We have been working for the welfare of the people.”
He also spoke about the work his Devi Foundation, named after his mother, has been doing in helping children from low income backgrounds study. “Besides this,Wherever I go for film shootings, I meet and speak to the people to find out what their fundamental needs are, which I fulfil for them through our welfare programmes,” Vishal stated.