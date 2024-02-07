After Vijay launches party, actor Vishal says he’s ready but not ready

Less than a week since Tamil actor Vijay announced his entry into politics, speculations that actor Vishal would soon follow suit arose. However, in a statement released on Wednesday, February 7, Vishal dismissed his immediate entry and said he will not hesitate to raise his voice for the people in the future.

“I will continue to do the work I do through people’s welfare organisations. If natural circumstances in the future would lead me to make a decision, I will not hesitate to raise my voice for the people as one among them,” Vishal said

He added, “I have never served people with the notion of political gain. According to a Thrivalluvar couplet, ‘forgetting the good that people have done for you is wrong’. I will continue to work for the good of the people. I tell you from my heart that it is my duty to do so.”