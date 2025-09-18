After ‘Spirit’, Deepika Padukone removed from ‘Kalki 2989 AD’ sequel

Her replacement and other details are yet to be announced.

Deepika is yet to release a statement regarding this.

Released in June 2024 with a massive budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2989 AD is a dystopian-mythological epic inspired by the Mahabharata. The film received strong reviews from both critics and audiences. Deepika played Sum-80 (Sumathi), whose pregnancy with the prophesied Kalki, the final avatar of Hindu god Vishnu, was the cliffhanger ending of the first film.

This is the second time Deepika has had problems with a Telugu project. Incidentally both these films feature Prabhas as the main character. She earlier exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, which is yet to be released. Her departure from that film, after production had already begun, sparked a major controversy.

Following her exit, she was replaced by Animal actor Triptii Dimri. Days later, without naming Deepika directly, Vanga accused her of breaching an “unsaid NDA” by disclosing story elements and belittling Dimri.

In a social media post, he had written, “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you’ve ‘DISCLOSED’ the person that you are… Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?” Vanga wrote, directly questioning the actor’s feminist values.