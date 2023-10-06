After 4 years of boycott by Tamil film industry, singer Chinmayi dubs for Trisha in Leo

Chinmayi’s membership was cancelled from the SICTADAU in 2018 after she came out in support of women who named actor-politician Radha Ravi, the president of the dubbing union, in the Me Too movement. Challenging the decision of the dubbing union, Chinmayi approached the court and got an interim stay on the ban. But despite that she continued to be boycotted in the Tamil film industry. When Chinmayi spoke to TNM in December last year, she said there were little to no dubbing offers, and singing opportunities had become rare, she disclosed.

The singer lamented that she was dropped from several singing projects after “calls were made at the eleventh hour.” However, Chinmayi continued to dub for Telugu movies like Pagal (2021) and Sita Ramam (2022), among others. The last Tamil movie Chinmayi dubbed for was 96, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, which released in 2018.

Read: Me Too backlash: Four years on, Chinmayi continues to face shadow ban in Tamil cinema

Leo will be releasing in theatres on October 19.