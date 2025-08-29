Actors Vishal and Dhanshika get engaged in an intimate ceremony

Tamil actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Friday, August 29, also Vishal’s birthday.

Sharing photos of the event on Instagram, Vishal wrote, “Thank u all, u darlings from every nook and corner of this universe for wishing and blessing me on my special birthday. Happy to share the good news of my #engagement that happend today with @saidhanshika amidst our families…feeling positive and blessed.”

Responding to the post, many, including actors Vani Bhojan, Bharat Niwas, and Raashii Khanna, congratulated the couple.

Vishal and Dhanshika publicly announced their relationship at the audio launch event of Dhanshika's film Yogi Da in May this year. Vishal was the chief guest for the launch.

Speaking at the event, Dhanshika confirmed that they have been seeing each other for a while. “There is nothing to hide from you (the media), whom we consider family. We have decided to get married on August 29. I have known Vishal for 15 years. Wherever we meet, he has always given due respect. Whenever I have had issues, he has raised his voice for me. When there was a problem, he came to my house. We started speaking to each other recently, and it (love) blossomed then. It occurred to him and to me as well. We mutually accepted it,” she had said.

Yogi Da is yet to be released in theatres. Meanwhile, Vishal has announced his next film, Magudam, directed by Ravi Arasu. The film is a GV Prakash musical.