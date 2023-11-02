Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi get married in Italy

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got married in a private ceremony at Borgo San Felice in Italy’s Tuscany on Wednesday, November 1. The wedding was attended by their close friends and family members including Tollywood actors Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Varun Tej is the nephew of veteran Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi and the cousin of Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Lavanya Tripathi is an actor from Uttar Pradesh who has primarily worked in Telugu movies.
Varun’s father Nagendra Babu shared a picture of the couple on social media platform X and said, “Your blessings are earnestly sought for the newly married couple, Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Konidela.”
Chiranjeevi Konidela also shared a picture of the couple and wished them a happy married life. The Tollywood actor said, “And thus they embarked together on a new love filled journey. Starry wishes for the newest star couple!”
For the wedding ceremony, Varun was dressed in a gold sherwani and matching shawl. Meanwhile, Lavanya was seen wearing a red saree, a netted dupatta, and gold jewellery. According to reports, the couple plans on having two receptions in Hyderabad and Dehradun as well. The receptions are expected to see guests from the entertainment industry and friends of the couple who could not attend the wedding in Italy.
The couple had gotten engaged in June after being rumoured to be dating for a while, which was neither confirmed nor denied by them.