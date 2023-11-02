Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi get married in Italy

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got married in a private ceremony at Borgo San Felice in Italy’s Tuscany on Wednesday, November 1. The wedding was attended by their close friends and family members including Tollywood actors Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Varun Tej is the nephew of veteran Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi and the cousin of Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Lavanya Tripathi is an actor from Uttar Pradesh who has primarily worked in Telugu movies.

Varun’s father Nagendra Babu shared a picture of the couple on social media platform X and said, “Your blessings are earnestly sought for the newly married couple, Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Konidela.”