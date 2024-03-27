Actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari get married in Wanaparthy

Actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari tied the knot in Telangana’s Wanaparthy on Wednesday, March 27. The ceremony was a private affair and sources close to Aditi confirmed that the couple will officially announce their wedding to the media soon.

The marriage was solemnised at the Ranganatha Swamy temple in Wanaparthy district’s Srirangapur, where Aditi's family has close ties. Her maternal grandfather was the last royal member of the Wanaparthy Sansthanam, and according to reports, priests from Tamil Nadu, Siddharth's home state, performed the rites.