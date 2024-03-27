Actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari get married in Wanaparthy

Actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari tied the knot in Telangana’s Wanaparthy on Wednesday, March 27. The ceremony was a private affair and sources close to Aditi confirmed that the couple will officially announce their wedding to the media soon.
The marriage was solemnised at the Ranganatha Swamy temple in Wanaparthy district’s Srirangapur, where Aditi's family has close ties. Her maternal grandfather was the last royal member of the Wanaparthy Sansthanam, and according to reports, priests from Tamil Nadu, Siddharth's home state, performed the rites.
Sidharth and Aditi last worked together in a Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie Maha Samudram and it was speculated by fans that the couple has been in a relationship since. Sidharth’s last release was Chittha, a Tamil drama film released in September 2023, which the actor himself produced. The film fared very well at the box office and also earned critical acclaim.
Aditi started her artistic career as a Bharathanatyam dancer under the mentorship of Leela Samson. Some of her prominent films include Padmavat, Kaatru Veliyidai, Wazir, and Sufiyum Sujathayum. She has an interesting lineup of films yet to be released, including Gandhi Talks also starring Vijay Sethupathi, and a British-Indian Film titled Lioness.