Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani get married in Goa

The festivities on Wednesday began with Rakul’s ‘Chuddha’ ceremony in the morning. There were two wedding ceremonies — first, the ‘Anand Karaj’ or the Sikh wedding ceremony, and the second a Sindhi-style ceremony — reflecting both Rakul and Jackky’s cultures. The couple also hosted a grand after-party for all their guests.

The couple had their ‘haldi’ and ‘sangeet’ ceremonies on February 20. The sangeet was hosted by actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is close to Jackky’s family, and actor Bhumi Pednekar, who has been getting a lot of positive response of late for her latest release Bhakshak.

The wedding guests also paid tribute to the actor-producer duo of David Dhawan, and Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky’s father. David’s son actor Varun also danced to ‘Husn hai suhana’ from Coolie No 1 at the sangeet. Coolie No 1, which came out in 1995, was directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. The film was rebooted in 2020 with the same title and released on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas day.

The closing act was put up by Rakul and Jackky who performed on the song ‘Pehle bhi main’ from the recent Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.

