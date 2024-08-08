Actors Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala get engaged in a private ceremony

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged in a private ceremony on Thursday, August 8. It is speculated that both the actors started dating after Naga Chaitanya’s separation from Samantha.
Sharing photos from the ceremony, Naga Chaitanya’s father actor Nagarjuna wrote: “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love.”
The engagement took place at 9.42 am at Nagarjuna’s residence in Hyderabad. Nagarjuna’s wife Amala Akkineni, Chaitanya's brother Akhil Akkineni, and Sobitha’s parents were present at the ceremony.
Chaitanya and Sobitha had reportedly been dating since 2022. Rumours about their relationship had surfaced after private pictures from their holidays began to circulate online. However, the couple had never officially confirmed their relationship so far.
Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha. Four years after their wedding in October 2017, they separated in 2021.