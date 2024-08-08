Actors Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala get engaged in a private ceremony

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged in a private ceremony on Thursday, August 8. It is speculated that both the actors started dating after Naga Chaitanya’s separation from Samantha.

Sharing photos from the ceremony, Naga Chaitanya’s father actor Nagarjuna wrote: “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love.”