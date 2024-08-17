Actor Vikram says Thangalaan part two to be made soon

Actor Vikram announced the sequel to Thangalaan on Friday, August 16. The actor made the announcement at the success meet of the film in Hyderabad, in the presence of director Pa Ranjith and producer KE Gnanavelraja. “As you all liked Thangalaan so much, we want to do part two very soon,” Vikram said. He announced that the film will begin once Ranjith becomes free.

Thangalaan stars actors Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, and others. The film is based on the indigenous community who were exploited by the British to mine the gold in Kolar Gold Fields.

Thangalaan, which released on August 15, opened to mixed reviews. Several critics appreciated the film’s making and the performances of the actors, particularly Vikram. The film’s music composer GV Prakash Kumar is also being lauded for his contributions.

According to the producers, the film collected Rs 26.44 crore worldwide on the first day. This is said to be one of the highest collections of a Vikram film. In the Telugu states, the screens for Thangalaan were increased due to the poor performance of the Telugu films Double iSmart Shankar and Mr Bachchan.

Pa Ranjith’s upcoming films include Vettuvam, Sarpatta 2, and a biopic on Birsa Munda.

Speaking at the event, Vikram thanked the Telugu audience for their reception of the film. Vikram said that he had a huge confidence that the film will do well in the Telugu states recalling the success of his earlier films like Siva Putrudu and Mahaan.

Vikram also thanked director Ranjith for entrusting him with the role of Thangalaan and bringing out his best performance for the film.

Ranjith said that he is overwhelmed with the success and reviews from the audience. He said that the movie has created a healthy discussion and that he is introspecting over the constructive criticism too.