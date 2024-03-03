Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar engaged to Mumbai-based gallerist Nicholai Sachdev

Tamil actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar announced her engagement to Mumbai based gallerist Nicolai Sachdev on Saturday, March 2. The actor took to sharing her engagement pictures on social media with the caption, “”Engaged…Love, laughter, and happily ever after.” The couple, who have known each other for 14 years, are set to get married by the end of 2024.



Varalaxmi, the daughter of Tamil actor Sarathkumar, was seen wearing a red blouse and a ivory coloured saree while Nicholai was seen wearing a matching shirt and veshti. The pictures also featured other members of Varalaxmi’s family, including actor Radhika, Sarathkumar’s current wife.

According to the Hindustan Times, Varalaxmi was rumoured to quit acting and marry a businessman in 2020. However, she denied them in a now deleted post on X which said, “Why am I the last to know that I’m getting married? why is everybody obsessed with me getting married..if I'm getting married I will shout it off the roof tops..to all u media ppl writing abt this..I'M NOT GETTING MARRIED. I'M NOT QUITTING FILMS (sic).”