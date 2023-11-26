Actor Vanitha Vijaykumar assaulted, alleges Pradeep Antony supporter behind attack

Actor Vanitha Vijaykumar was attacked allegedly by a supporter of Pradeep Antony, who was a contestant on the ongoing season 7 of reality TV show Bigg Boss Tamil before he was unceremoniously evicted. He was evicted for making women participants in the show feel unsafe and uncomfortable with his behaviour.

On Sunday, November 26, Vanitha recounted the incident and shared a photo of her face showing the injury to her left eye.

Taking to Twitter, Vanitha, whose daughter Jovika is a contestant on the current season of Bigg Boss Tamil, said that a man ambushed her near where she had parked her car and blamed her for a ‘red card’, after which he hit her on the face causing her to bleed. The incident reportedly took place at 1 am on Sunday. Vanitha is herself a former Bigg Boss contestant. Recently, she has been reviewing the daily proceedings of the reality show on YouTube.