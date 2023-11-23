Actor Suriya injured during Kanguva shooting

Actor Suriya reportedly got injured on the sets of Kanguva after a camera fell on his shoulders in a freak accident on Wednesday, November 23. Following the incident, the shooting of the film, which was taking place in Chennai, has been temporarily stopped.

According to news agency ANI, the incident occurred around 1.30 am at midnight in EVP Film City.

Several fans expressed their concerns after the incident came to light. Responding to it, the actor wrote, “Dear friends, well wishers and my #AnbaanaFans, heartfelt thanks for the outpouring ‘get well soon’ messages, feeling much better, always grateful for all your love.”