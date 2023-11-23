Actor Suriya injured during Kanguva shooting

Actor Suriya reportedly got injured on the sets of Kanguva after a camera fell on his shoulders in a freak accident on Wednesday, November 23. Following the incident, the shooting of the film, which was taking place in Chennai, has been temporarily stopped.
According to news agency ANI, the incident occurred around 1.30 am at midnight in EVP Film City.
Several fans expressed their concerns after the incident came to light. Responding to it, the actor wrote, “Dear friends, well wishers and my #AnbaanaFans, heartfelt thanks for the outpouring ‘get well soon’ messages, feeling much better, always grateful for all your love.”
Kanguva is a period film that also features actor Disha Patani. It will be released in 38 languages across the world in 3D and IMAX formats.
Kanguva is directed by Siva of Siruthai fame. Cinematography is by Vetri Palanisamy and musical score by Devi Sri Prasad, who recently won the National Film Award for Best Music Composer for his work in the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise.
The makers had previously announced the title of the film with an intriguing video. The title teaser video featured the background of a dark night, unveiling an eagle, a dog, and a masked warrior riding a horse, followed by a massive army.
The remaining cast of Kanguva is yet to be announced. The makers are planning to release Kanguva in early 2024. Studio Green has signed a deal with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe.
Meanwhile, Suriya had recently announced that he will be collaborating with Sudha Kongara yet again. Tentatively titled Suriya 43, the film also features Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, and Nazriya Fahadh.
Suriya and Sudha Kongara had earlier made the critically acclaimed award-winning film Soorarai Pottru.