Actor Shruti Haassan shuts down marriage rumours, asks people to ‘calm down’

Actor-singer Shruti Haasan issued a statement on her social media profiles on Wednesday, December 27, clarifying that she has not gotten married and requested people to “calm down”. Rumours of Shruti Haasan marrying her long term boyfriend Santanu Hazarika began to float after social media celebrity ‘Orry’, also known as Orhan Awatramani addressed the latter as “Shruti’s husband” on an AMA (ask me anything) session on Reddit.

On her Instagram stories, Shruti said that she would not hide her marriage since she has been open about everything. The actor said, “So…I’m not married. For someone who’s been open about every single thing, why would I hide this? Lol. So people who don’t know me at all, please calm down.”