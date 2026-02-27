Actor-politician Vijay’s wife Sankgeetha files for divorce

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Sankgeetha Vijay, wife of actor-turned-politician Vijay, has filed a petition before the Chengalpattu District Court seeking dissolution of their marriage. The couple had tied the knot in 1998. in the United Kingdom on July 10, 1998, and later solemnised according to Hindu rites on August 25, 1999 at Rajah Muthiah Mandram in Chennai.

Sources suggest that personal disputes and infidelity were cited as the reason for the divorce in the petition dated December 3, 2025.

Though rumours were prevalent about the couple’s separation from early 2024, neither has addressed it openly until now. Despite Vijay’s immense public visibility, he has made very little known about his private life. Sangeetha is reportedly a fan he met in London and the couple have largely stayed away from the media, with Sangeetha rarely appearing at public events.

Vijay launched his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), in February 2024, positioning himself as a reform-oriented alternative in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. With Tamil Nadu heading toward the 2026 Assembly elections, TVK is expected to formally outline its electoral strategy and candidate lineup in the coming months, marking Vijay’s first major electoral test as a political leader.