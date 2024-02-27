Actor Lena reveals her marriage to Gaganyaan pilot Prasanth Nair

In a surprise Instagram video posted on Tuesday, February 27, actor and author Lena revealed her marriage to Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, a pilot who will fly to space as part of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Gaganyaan Mission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Kerala, had earlier in the day named Prasanth as one among the four chosen test pilots undergoing rigorous training for Gaganyaan.

Detailing that the marriage happened on January 17, Lena wrote that she had to keep it under wraps to maintain official confidentiality. “Today , 27 February, 2024, our Prime Minister Modi ji Awarded the First Indian Astronaut Wings to Indian Air Force Fighter Pilot Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair. It is a historic moment of pride for our country, our state of Kerala, and me personally,” she wrote.

Explaining why she was quiet about the relationship for over a month, she further wrote, “In order to maintain the officially required confidentiality, I was waiting for this announcement to let you know that I got married to Prasanth on 17 January, 2024 in a traditional ceremony through an arranged marriage.”

Lena was also present at the event in Thiruvananthapuram’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) where PM Modi, accompanied by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, felicitated the chosen pilots including Prasanth. Prasanth is the only Malayalee among the pilots and the others include Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander S Shukla.

Scheduled for launch between 2024 and 2025, the mission seeks to propel a crew of three into a 400 km orbit for a three-day expedition, culminating in a safe return to Earth via a landing in Indian Sea waters. Having completed their training in Russia, the quartet of pilots will now acquaint themselves with the intricacies of the mission at the ISRO facility.

Lena, who made her acting debut in Malayalam cinema with director Jayaraaj’s Sneham in 1998, has had a robust acting career in films and TV serials. She also recently shot to fame after her book titled The Autobiography of God, which she self-published, became popular and was acquired by Penguin Books.