Actor Karthi says he didn’t know caste growing up in Chennai

Tamil actor Karthi Sivakumar has found himself in the middle of controversy after saying that he “does not know caste” because he grew up in Chennai. He made the remarks at a press conference on Thursday, November 2, while promoting his upcoming film Japan. Karthi was responding to a question about his film Madras (2014), which was directed by anti-caste filmmaker Pa Ranjith.

Karthi said, “I grew up in Madras (Chennai) so I do not know caste. Those who grew up in Madras do not know caste. We only know our names. We do not see anything beyond our names. My most favourite part of the story [of the film Madras] was the wall. For me, the politics around the wall resembled world cinema and that is all I saw. I could see only the characters [in Madras]. I never saw it as a film on caste. I don’t think caste is present in the film.” The actor went on to add that he was never raised to see caste differences among anyone and that is what he practises.