Actor and RJ Meera Nandan gets engaged

Popular actor and radio jockey Meera Nandan announced her engagement to fiance Sreeju on Wednesday, September 13. Meera, who is also an established television anchor, took to Instagram to share a picture of the couple holding hands, with the caption "For life.”

Capturing the essence of their remarkable journey, the official photographer of the engagement also penned a heartfelt message on Instagram, recounting the couple’s story from a chance encounter on a matrimonial site to a promise of forever. “After the initial exchange of words among parents, Sreeju crossed continents, flying from London to Dubai, to meet the person who would become the cornerstone of his life; his partner for this lifetime and beyond. Their story, though following the arc of many others, is enriched by its own distinct charm — they met, they fell in love, and they resolved to share the rest of their lives together,” read the caption.

Recently in an interview with Milestone Makers, Meera had shared her perspective on marriage, emphasising that independence should not be conflated with a societal obligation to get married. According to her, the readiness for marriage should be the sole criterion guiding the decision to take such a significant step.

Meera Nandan made her memorable debut in Malayalam cinema as the female lead in Lal Jose's acclaimed film Mulla. Her initial tryst with the camera began in an advertisement for Mohanlal's Taste Buds. Following an audition for the popular reality show Idea Star Singer on Asianet Television in 2007, she went on to become an anchor for the programme. Over the years, she graced television screens as a host in Amrita TV and Jeevan TV.

In 2014, she embarked on a new chapter in Dubai, working as a Radio Jockey in Radio Red 94.7 FM. Her most recent project was the comedy-drama movie Ennalum Ente Aliya directed by Bash Mohammed.