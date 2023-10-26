Actor Amala Paul gets engaged to Jagat Desai

Popular south Indian actor Amala Paul got engaged to Jagat Desai. The engagement was announced by Jagat on Thursday, October 26, on the occasion of her birthday. Sharing the proposal video on Instagram, he wrote, “My Gypsy queen said yes.”
Jagat is the sales head of Scilla Villas, a luxury home stay business based out of north Goa.
In the video, the couple are seen at a cafe where Jagat surprises Amala with a special dance performance. He then gets down on one knee with a ring to propose to Amala, who says yes.
In an interview with Film Companion South in 2019, Amala had revealed that she was dating someone.
Amala Paul has acted in several films across regional industries. Her notable films include Mynaa, Deiva Thirumagal, and Vellaiilla Pattadhari, among others. Her upcoming films include Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham. She was last seen in the Hindi film Bholaa.
Amala Paul was previously married to Tamil filmmaker AL Vijay. The couple officially parted ways in 2017. Vijay later married R Aishwarya in 2019. Controversies had broken out over the star couple's separation. Vijay had come forward to clarify that they were mere speculations.
Wishing Vijay on the occasion of his marriage to Aishwarya, she said, “Vijay is a very sweet man. A fantastic human. I wholeheartedly wish him a happy married life.”