Actor Amala Paul gets engaged to Jagat Desai

Popular south Indian actor Amala Paul got engaged to Jagat Desai. The engagement was announced by Jagat on Thursday, October 26, on the occasion of her birthday. Sharing the proposal video on Instagram, he wrote, “My Gypsy queen said yes.”

Jagat is the sales head of Scilla Villas, a luxury home stay business based out of north Goa.

In the video, the couple are seen at a cafe where Jagat surprises Amala with a special dance performance. He then gets down on one knee with a ring to propose to Amala, who says yes.