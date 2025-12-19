A tasteless kidnapping joke in Dileep’s new movie Bha Bha Ba draws ire

Actor Dileep’s latest film Bha Bha Ba, released ten days after a trial court in Kerala acquitted him in the 2017 actor assault case, has come under the scanner for dialogue references to kidnapping.

The actor assault case pertains to the abduction and sexual assault of a woman actor in a moving car, which Dileep was accused of masterminding to settle a personal vendetta. Bha Bha Ba’s plot also revolves around the kidnapping of a central character by Radar (played by Dileep) in his car.

In a particular scene, a character named Godson Ancharakandy (played by Dhyan Sreenivasan) refers to Radar as a “professional kidnapper”, stating that this is “not the first time he has kidnapped someone”.

The scene then goes on to show the time when Radar kidnapped Ramani. We see a woman on screen, and Radar approaching her in his car. The narration explains that “he kidnapped and milked her”, making a sexually coloured joke. But a moment later, it is explained that Ramani was a cow.

Several people have expressed concern about this scene, stating that it is difficult to overlook the context of the actor assault case while watching it. Many have also asked why such a scene was approved, especially since one of the film’s writers is a woman.

Bha Bha Ba, bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan, is directed by debutant Dhananjay Shankar, with a screenplay by Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef.

In several other scenes, the film has references to how Radar is a victim and will avenge himself. He says he will settle scores with the media and press who have “ruined his life”, no matter how influential they are. In a certain moment, he asks, “Should I not do at least this much to those who spoiled my life?”

Superstar Mohanlal, who appears in an extended cameo, plays Gilli, a gangster who takes Radar in his fold, helping him to elicit revenge. The duo’s song Azhinjaattam, meaning wild merry making with no moral compass, was used in the film’s posters to build hype.

Bha Bha Ba also has punch phrases like “this is my comeback moment”, intended to redeem Dileep’s stardom, which plummeted post the incidents of 2017. Several members of the audience have criticised this, stating that the film is obsessed with reclaiming Dileep’s image rather than telling a story.

The film also stars Baiju Santhosh, Sidhharth Bharathan, Balu Varghese, and Vineeth Sreenivasan in prominent roles. Ranjan Abraham has edited the film, with songs by Shaan Rahman and background score by Gopi Sundar.