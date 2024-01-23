22 Female Kottayam to Aattam: The evolution of sexual violence in Malayalam cinema

TW: Mentions of sexual violence

Spoiler alert: Major spoilers ahead for recent Malayalam films including Aattam, Neru, Kannur Squad, and Iratta.

In the 70s and 80s, when films by IV Sasi, PG Viswambharan, Joshiy, and others were reigning over the commercial spaces of Malayalam cinema, even films that were pitched as family dramas often portrayed sexual violence through a voyeuristic lens, heavily dictated by a male gaze. Many of them were rape-revenge stories featuring horrifyingly lengthy and graphic scenes of sexual violence, and it would consistently be the men who would avenge the survivor for their assault. “The very words “Rape” and “Revenge” evoke associations between serious physical acts of violence with equally weighty moral and emotional responses. Regardless of how problematic the ideology or intent of a film, a rape-revenge movie tends to make it explicit that rape (or the threat of rape) has triggered the revenge act,” film critic Alexandra Heller-Nicolas writes in her book Rape-Revenge Films: A Critical Study.

In an earlier interview, cinematographer Ravi K Chandran told this writer that while picturising scenes of sexual violence, they don’t get many instructions. Often, only the word ‘rape’ is written on paper. This explains the lack of nuance or sensitivity that Indian cinema frequently displays while filming such scenes.

One can visualise how uneasy the female actors might have been made to feel, and it did seem like the makers frequently took references from each other’s films. The pattern never varied — violence, terrifying background music, a helplessly wailing woman, clothes torn and thrown, and men who snigger obnoxiously. The aftermath scenes also remained the same — the rapist zips up his pants, buttons his shirt, leers, and departs, while the sufferer weeps with downcast eyes amidst a mangled mess of clothes. For most women in older cinema, killing or dying was their only weapon against rape. “Earlier, there used to be two kinds of rape-revenge films. The first was soft porn, while the second depicted the gender dynamics between man and woman. There was a class-caste dimension to it. Now it is just mindless violence,” says film academician CS Venkiteswaran.

But in the last decade, as Malayalam cinema evolved further, there has been a visible shift in representations, subverting narratives and breaking several popular stereotypes on celluloid. Strong female characters are still far and few in between, but more thought seems to be going into the shaping of women characters. But have women yet managed to truly reclaim their agencies in narratives that headlined sexual assault survivors?

During the time of its release, Aashiq Abu’s 22 Female Kottayam (2012) was hailed as an iconic mainstream feminist film. But it also falls into the much-libeled rape-revenge genre. An inspired remake of Sriram Raghavan’s Hindi film Ek Hasina Thi (2004), it follows a simple rape-revenge pattern — gruesome acts of sexual violence followed by bloody vengeance, that include castration and death.