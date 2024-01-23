1921 to Thuramukham: Malayalam period films that came before Malaikottai Vaaliban

Two days before the release of Malaikottai Vaaliban, a Mohanlal film much looked forward to since he is tying up with maverick filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery, we go back to a few other period movies which have come out in Malayalam and created a few ripples. All that is known about Vaaliban so far, in the words of Lijo, is that it is a period film which demanded someone of Mohanlal’s gravitas.

1921 (1988) - This retelling of the Mappila Lahala of 1921 by IV Sasi has Mammootty play the lead fictional character of Khader. In the film, Mammootty, playing a Muslim bullock cart driver, and Suresh Gopi, a revolutionary from a privileged Hindu caste family, join the team of Variyan Kunnathu Kunjahammed Haji, leader of the Mappila Lahala (Malabar Rebellion), in his fight against the British rule.

Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989) - In this adaptation of a story from the famed medieval ballads of Kerala (called vadakkan paatukal), writer MT Vasudevan Nair, as his ways are, portrays the characters in a new light. In MT’s take, the character of ‘Chathiyan Chandu’ (Chandu, the betrayer) is written as a brave, misunderstood warrior, forever in love with his cousin Unniyarcha, one of the rare women fighters celebrated in ballads. The songs of the film and Mammootty’s loud retorts as Chandu, when he speaks to Unniyarcha’s children, are still popular, 35 years after the film’s release.