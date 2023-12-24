It’s gingerbread season! The many health benefits of the Christmas staple

No confectionery symbolises the holidays quite like gingerbread. While most of us associate gingerbread with edible houses and spiced loaves of cake-like bread, it’s also increasingly appearing as flavouring in novelty drinks and Christmas cocktails.

Gingerbread may be considered an indulgent treat if you’re only considering the calorie content. But it’s Christmas, and indulging in a treat or two can be a fun and healthy part of life – especially when this classic biscuit includes many nutrients that may benefit your health.

Gingerbread is believed to have originated in its earliest form in 2400BC ancient Greece . Surprisingly, this recipe didn’t contain any ginger at all – and was actually a honey cake .

But the version of gingerbread we know and love today didn’t start to take shape until the 11th century when Crusaders returned from their travels in the Middle East with ginger in hand. Ginger was first cultivated in ancient China, where it was commonly used as a medical treatment.

This led to the cooks of nobility in Europe to begin experimenting with ginger in their cooking. As ginger and other spices became more affordable to the masses in the mid-1600s, gingerbread caught on.