Indian campuses remain averse to conversations on caste: An anti-caste activist writes

We chose to examine the act of refusing to inter-dine with non-vegetarians as a subtle form of caste discrimination. A few minutes into this discussion, some students assertively opposed the said acts’ correlation to caste. One student said, “My landlord is a Brahmin but I am a non-vegetarian. He is extremely friendly but won’t tolerate meat, which is why I sit at a different table if we inter-dine. That is just me being respectful.”

In India, academic institutions foster a milieu conducive only to the non-meat-eating population. Not only is any kind of meat absent from most Indian lunch boxes, but its consumers are compelled to feel awful about their food practices. While educators/adults discourage non-vegetarianism, learners/children acquire that tradition and exercise it on their peers. This learned behaviour is further carried everywhere to treat the oppressed castes differently, hence making food a heavily politicised socio-economic-cultural object in this country.

As the session furthered, we listened to opinions from dominant caste students on the lived realities of the lowered castes. For many dominant caste students, their food habits were disconnected from caste, just like their caste identity is from their privileges. Reservations, for them, creates an unjust environment that abandons the meritorious. But the most commonly observed was the presumption that the lowered castes abuse affirmative actions.

Most students engaging in debates on the rights and dignity of the lowered castes demonstrate the nature of classrooms in Indian educational institutions. Entitlement to one’s opinion is masked as a right to vocalise their privileged and discriminatory perspectives. But these limited, incorrect understandings of oppressed castes systematically ostracise Dalit-Bahujan-Adivasi (DBA) students on campus.

As we were about to conclude our session, we noticed a student tearing up. We approached them with compassion, only to understand that they were triggered by the statements made in class. While reassuring one student, another confessed to having experienced similar emotions. In fact, that student would later message us about deciding to drop out of the institution due to the display of hostility by their classmates and the institution. These feelings were reported frequently from students as we administered more sessions. By the end of another session, a trembling and sobbing student told us that they were “a first-generation tribal woman who has worked hard to reach so far and my best friend, who walked out of this session, harassed me for benefiting from reservations.”