For Christmas, enjoy traditional German fruit bread stollen

With each region of Germany preparing the fruit cake in a different way, Dina tells us that SAPA’s eggless stollen is specific to the one prepared in the Ore Mountains. Elaborating on the process of making stollen, she says, “The fruits are soaked a few months in advance and many different components go into the dough, such as almond flour, warm butter, and an in-house spice mix. This is then rested for 24 hours and baked with a marzipan log in the centre and topped with an icing sugar coating.” She adds, “Since the dough has no sugar, the end product is not very sweet. The sweetness in our stollen comes mainly from the marzipan in the centre and the sugared frosting on the top.”

When it comes to the art and science of baking, Lavonne Café and Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts in Bengaluru need absolutely no introduction. Known for its bakes and desserts, Lavonne introduced stollen as part of its Christmas menu in its first year itself around 12 years ago. “It was a recipe from an old book and we tweaked it a bit to make it better,” reveals Chef Vinesh Johny, who is also the co-founder of the much-loved patisserie and baking academy.

“The process is quite amazing – the fruits are soaked for over a year and the marzipan we put in is different from the regular ones. The sweetness on the outside and right in the centre balances it all out. Although it tastes better when it’s more mature, ensure that it doesn’t lose out on moisture when you store it,” he advises.

Star hotels too aren’t lagging behind in their efforts to treat customers to the best stollens of the season. Baranidharan Thirunavukkarasu, Executive Pastry Chef at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, believes that the German bread is distinctive thanks to its rich history, symbolic shape, and of course, its taste which is a harmony of nuts, fruits, and spices.