Christmas isn’t always holly jolly – even some of its best-loved songs are bittersweet

The notion of Blue Christmas is increasingly recognized by churches, of all places, where one would expect the message of holiday joy to be the least conflicted. Some congregations now offer Blue Christmas services , where readings emphasize the reality of loss but also the message of hope represented by the birth of Christ.

Sometimes called Longest Night services, this tradition is partly inspired by the winter solstice – the longest night of the year. It’s also a reminder that seasonal affective disorder might have something to do with people’s melancholy. It’s no wonder that Romans, pagans and others around the world celebrated the winter solstice with bonfires . Today, many people light small paper lanterns called luminaria, a custom that developed in the southern U.S. borderlands .

Season of waiting

In fact, the four weeks of Advent, the period of the church calendar leading up to Christmas, have a kind of somber quality that is at least as important to the season than the festive 12 days of Christmas. “The tyranny of relentless mandatory celebration leaves us exhausted and often, ironically, feeling emptier,” Anglican priest Tish Harrison Warren wrote in a 2019 column for The New York Times. “To practice Advent is to lean into an almost cosmic ache: our deep, wordless desire for things to be made right and the incompleteness we find in the meantime.”

Churches often emphasize the sense of mystery and confusion leading up to the birth of the child Christ. Probably the best known Advent song is “ O Come, O Come, Emmanuel ,” whose mournful, chantlike melody goes back to 15th-century France.

The opening verse refers to the inhabitants of ancient Jerusalem, conquered by Babylon and mourning in “lonely exile ” there. Awaiting a messiah or “Immanuel,” meaning “God with us,” predicted by the prophet Isaiah , they yearn for him to “disperse the gloomy clouds of night/ And death’s dark shadows put to flight.”

From war to the White House

Beyond church doors, a very different song that captures the bittersweet quality of the holidays is Vince Guaraldi’s “ Christmas Time is Here ,” with its moody jazz harmonies and waltz-feel behind an angelic-sounding children’s choir. It’s the opening song of the classic “Peanuts” animated TV special that begins, fittingly, with a depressed Charlie Brown going to Lucy for therapy.