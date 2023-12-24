Christmas as we know it: A deep dive into customs and traditions borrowed over time

Not long to go now before many of us get to spread some good tidings and joy as we celebrate Christmas.

The main ways we understand and mark the occasion seem to be rather similar across the world . It’s about time with community, family, food-sharing, gift-giving and overall merry festivities.

But while Christmas is ostensibly a Christian celebration of the birth of Jesus, many of the rituals and customs come from other traditions, both spiritual and secular.

The first Christmas

The journey of Christmas into the celebration we know and recognise today is not a straight line.

The first Christmas celebrations were recorded in Ancient Rome in the fourth century. Christmas was placed in December, around the time of the northern winter solstice .

It is not difficult to spot the similarities between our now long-standing Christmas traditions and the Roman festival of Saturnalia , which was also celebrated in December and co-existed with Christian belief for a period of time.

Read more: Feeling pressured to buy Christmas presents? Read this (and think twice before buying candles)

Saturnalia placed an emphasis on the sharing of food and drink, and spending time with loved ones as the colder winter period arrived. There is even evidence that the Romans exchanged little gifts of food to mark the occasion.