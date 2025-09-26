Diljit Dosanjh gets 2025 Emmys nomination for best actor

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has been nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2025 for his performance in Amar Singh Chamkila, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s biopic on the acclaimed Dalit singer who was killed in 1988.

Dosanjh was nominated in the category of Best Performance by an Actor for his performance in the Netflix movie produced by Window Seat Films.

The movie featured Dosanjh in the titular role of the Punjabi singer who was shot dead in 1988 along with his singer-wife Amarjot, played by Parineeti Chopra. In an instagram story, the actor credited the nomination to Imtiaz Ali.

Dosanjh will be competing against David Mitchell for Ludwig (United Kingdom), Oriol Pla for Yo, Adicto (Spain), and Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude (Colombia).

Amar Singh Chamkila has been nominated for the TV movie/mini-series award alongside Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb (Germany), Lost Boys & Fairies (United Kingdom) and Vencer o Morir (Chile).

The nominations were announced by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Amar Singh Chamkila is India’s lone entry in the Emmys this year. The awards will be announced at the 53rd International Emmy Awards gala, to be held in New York City on November 24.

Arjun Mathur is the first Indian to receive an Emmy nomination back in 2020 in the Best Actor category for his role in the Netflix series Made in Heaven. Other notable winners include Das, who received the Best Comedy award in 2021, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui who was nominated in 2021 for his role in Serious Men. The Netflix series Delhi Crime won Best Drama in 2020.

According to a press release by the Academy, the nominations feature 64 nominees across 16 categories, spanning 26 countries. “Nominees come from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.”