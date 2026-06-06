As CJP protest grew at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, mainstream media looked elsewhere

But what was remarkable was what wasn't being shown. None of these channels appeared particularly interested in cutting to the live developments dominating social media feeds, namely, the young people gathered at the protest held by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi — a movement that began as online satire and has since taken on a life of its own. They had gathered to protest recurring exam paper leaks, including the recent NEET-UG 2026 leak, discrepancies in the CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, and broader failures in the education system. Their demand was clear: the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

On a day like today, if you wanted to know what was happening in real time at Jantar Mantar, you were more likely to find it on Instagram than on a news channel. However, as the gathering at Jantar Mantar grew in size and scale, some of these Godi media channels began appearing. Suffice to say, they weren’t received well by protesters, who regularly raised “Go Back, Godi Media”, “Godi Media, Hai Hai” or “Godi media chor hai” slogans against them.