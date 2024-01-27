Mumbai woman alleges rape by Instagram friend, lodges police complaint

The woman said that she had gone for drinks and party with Shah to a couple of places along with his friends, and after some shots of tequila, she felt intoxicated, as the accused had reportedly forced her to drink more. She suspected that he may have laced her drink with something which blacked out her mind that night.

"I woke up to him raping me and despite my efforts to stop him, he continued and even slapped me thrice with intense rage, leaving me scared and intimated," she wrote. Shah also threatened her, but the next morning he rendered an apology, pleading to leave the episode behind -- which she said meant "nothing" -- and he went missing later. She added that 12 days have passed since she was raped but he was evading arrest and has even filed for anticipatory bail as the police probe the case.