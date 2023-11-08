Kerala teenager poisoned by father over inter-faith relationship dies after 10 days

In a shocking incident in Kerala’s Cheranalloor, a 14-year-old girl named Fathima lost her life on Tuesday, November 7, days after her father forced her to consume pesticide. The incident, which unfolded on the morning of October 29 in Ernakulam district, reveals a disturbing tale of family conflict and religious differences.

Fathima and her family hail from Karumaloor in Aluva, and the shocking incident happened after a heated argument ensued over her romantic relationship with a classmate from a different faith. According to the local police, the main suspect in the case, Fathima’s father 43-year-old Abees, who is an engineer at a private company, resorted to violence in an attempt to force her to end the relationship.

Reports indicate that Abees assaulted Fathima with an iron rod and, horrifyingly, compelled her to ingest a toxic pesticide. Fathima was then hospitalised on October 29. By the time she was taken to the hospital, her condition had deteriorated to a critical state, with severe damage to her internal organs.