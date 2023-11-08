Kerala teenager poisoned by father over inter-faith relationship dies after 10 days

In a shocking incident in Kerala’s Cheranalloor, a 14-year-old girl named Fathima lost her life on Tuesday, November 7, days after her father forced her to consume pesticide. The incident, which unfolded on the morning of October 29 in Ernakulam district, reveals a disturbing tale of family conflict and religious differences.
Fathima and her family hail from Karumaloor in Aluva, and the shocking incident happened after a heated argument ensued over her romantic relationship with a classmate from a different faith. According to the local police, the main suspect in the case, Fathima’s father 43-year-old Abees, who is an engineer at a private company, resorted to violence in an attempt to force her to end the relationship.
Reports indicate that Abees assaulted Fathima with an iron rod and, horrifyingly, compelled her to ingest a toxic pesticide. Fathima was then hospitalised on October 29. By the time she was taken to the hospital, her condition had deteriorated to a critical state, with severe damage to her internal organs.
The police arrested Abees on November 1, launching an investigation into the case.
District Magistrate visited Fathima in the hospital to record her statement, and statements of her mother Ashila, and other relatives were also taken. Tragically, despite the medical team's best efforts, Fathima's life could not be saved, and she succumbed to death on Tuesday, November 7, after battling for life for 10 days.
Police said that the girl had tried to spit the pesticide and her mother rushed to help her, but by then she had swallowed it in the force of the act. According to police Abees has confessed to his crime. He has been booked under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 324 (hurting using a dangerous weapon), 326-A (causing grievous injury), and 307 (murder attempt) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act
Fathima's body now rests in the hospital mortuary, awaiting a postmortem examination scheduled for November 8.