Where India’s rural telemedicine stands today for preventive healthcare

There were scenarios where eSanjeevani’s guarantee of linking patients to a specialist within minutes was crucial. Residents of the study regions stated that telemedicine spared them the need for hospital visits and long queues. It also partially alleviated doctor scarcity by allowing patients to access specialists across states. However, this convenience also introduced challenges. Users reported that a typical teleconsultation involved waiting an average of 15-20 minutes before connecting via audio or video with a doctor. Further, the lack of mechanisms for patients to reconnect with the same doctor for follow-up consultations makes continuous care nearly impossible.

Technological barriers compounded the difficulties encountered. Southern states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh achieved better outcomes partly because doctors fluent in the local language were more readily available. Users also faced issues such as dysfunctional OTP login systems, limited chat features, and poorly designed data entry screens. Additionally, location mismatches were common, with individuals residing in Gazipur, Uttar Pradesh, consulting doctors from Bihar while unable to access healthcare professionals in their home state. Unavailability of doctors to attend to patients online has forced state officials to issue instructions requiring doctors to be online from 9 am to 5 pm.

Youth is often a catalyst for accessing telemedicine services in rural regions. Equipped with digital literacy and access, they act as bridges for seniors or rural residents without proficiency to utilise the telemedicine platform. The adoption of telemedicine typically expanded via family circles, our study found. Those familiar with it motivated relatives to try the service, widening the circle of confidence surrounding health tools. Nevertheless, the digital divide was evident among adults. Many people encountered difficulties due to restricted health literacy, struggled with virtual appointments, and showed a strong preference for face-to-face interactions.

The challenges of telemedicine access extends past consultations. Complimentary drugs from PHCs are only accessible through doctor log-ins at Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs). This is crucial, as there are profound issues with the availability of doctors and system accessibility. As a result, after receiving a consultation patients are forced to buy medicines from private pharmacies. This is an expensive burden, given that out-of-pocket spending on medications accounts for half of total health expenditure. For rural households, this compromises one of telemedicine’s main advantages: affordable healthcare.

India’s current integrated healthcare system also imposes a load on frontline healthcare staff. ASHA workers and primary care staff members who are already responsible for preventive measures, primary responses, awareness creation, and data entry tasks now must also handle teleconsultations. Telemedicine involves managing data, and the shift to healthcare has increased expectations on personnel without addressing staffing shortages or lack of training.

Achieving health equity in India is not about expanding telemedicine availability. It necessitates addressing the limitations of health systems while guaranteeing that medications, follow-up care, and financial protections are integrated into health sector offerings. On the other hand, telemedicine continues to hold promise for the future despite these constraints. Research consistently shows that online consultations are cost-effective, time-efficient and particularly helpful for disease prevention. It has the potential to alleviate pressure on healthcare facilities and provide access to specialists who might otherwise be out of reach for rural populations.

However, telemedicine does not function independently. It requires strengthening health infrastructure, digital infrastructure, protecting data privacy, ensuring cybersecurity, and enhancing digital literacy. Its effectiveness also depends on addressing inequalities such as language, caste, gender, and financial hurdles. Bridging this digital health divide will require not only technological expansion but also socially inclusive policy implementation, political will, and a commitment to ensuring that the digital future of healthcare leaves no one behind.

Suruchi Kumari is a senior researcher and communication practitioner at Digital Empowerment Foundation. She has a PhD in Geography from Jawaharlal Nehru University. Her research areas lie at the intersection of digital rights and citizenship in India, particularly in the context of welfare delivery.

Views expressed are the author’s own.