Inside the invisible e-waste economy of Delhi’s Seelampur

The informal labour chain inside Seelampur is complex and highly segmented. At the base are pheriwalas (roving scrap collectors), who scour Delhi’s residential neighbourhoods for discarded electronics. Mid-level dealers then sort and dismantle devices, extracting valuable metals and components. At the top, established traders in Gali Number Chaar handle bulk transactions, often acquiring government e-waste through Metal Scrap Trade Corporation (MSTC) auctions. These key players act as linchpins, distributing consignments to smaller workshops and informal yards scattered throughout the area.

India’s 2016 E-Waste (Management) Rules prohibit the import of electronic waste. It mandates that the producers manage the disposal of their products under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) certifies formal recycling facilities and authorises imports of old equipment only for limited, regulated purposes. In reality, however, these rules are barely enforced.

The e-waste market in Seelampur has flourished precisely because informal, marginalised spaces allow hazardous, illicit economies to operate beyond regulatory oversight.

“No one here wants to talk to people with notebooks anymore,” a scrap worker in his forties tells us. “Everyone who comes here will write something, click photos, and make videos. When they go away, the police raids begin.”

The resentment is understandable. The market is constantly forced to navigate shifting grey areas, operating in a state of perpetual negotiation with law enforcement. Traders recount how trucks loaded with e-waste must arrive under the cover of darkness, to avoid daytime scrutiny. “Sometimes it’s from Maharashtra or Punjab, other times goods arrive from China and Dubai,” says one trader, requesting anonymity. “If the police catch the truck, they’ll demand Rs 50,000 or Rs 1 lakh to let it pass.”

Despite the 2016 law prohibiting imports, foreign e-waste continues to slip through India’s borders, its origins obscured by forged documents and an informal logistics network that stretches from the ports to Delhi’s industrial outskirts.

The statistics paint a stark picture. North-eastern and eastern Delhi, along with neighbouring Ghaziabad, have emerged as principal dumping grounds for India’s e-waste. Despite the presence of 178 registered recyclers nationwide, the informal sector still processes 95% of the country’s e-waste. Even formal recyclers have found discreet ways to circumvent regulations. Scrap dealers funnel 38% of the e-waste into informal yards, while producers, manufacturers, and showrooms contribute another 28%, often by diverting waste to unauthorised processors.

To address these challenges, the government amended the E-Waste Rules in 2016, introducing Producer Responsibility Organisations (PROs) – professional agencies tasked with assisting manufacturers in meeting EPR targets and coordinating recycling infrastructure. Yet, systemic gaps persist. PROs care is restricted to working only with authorised recyclers, who account for less than 10% of India’s total recycling capacity. This has resulted in a fragmented regulatory landscape, where PROs struggle to meet collection quotas, and informal markets such as Seelampur absorb the surplus.

An inspection by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee of 83 authorised EPR outlets revealed widespread non-compliance — an open secret among Seelampur’s waste workers. “Most big companies just want the certificate. Nobody cares what happens to the waste after that,” a local trader observes.

The Seelampur operations thrive on a mix of jugaad, skill, informality, and relentless manual labour. In dimly lit workshops, workers dismantle electronics using improvised tools: chisels made from discarded metal rods, repurposed screwdrivers hammered into shape, and even chunks of concrete as makeshift anvils. Salvaged parts are cleaned and repackaged to pass as new. Copper wires are burned in alleyways under the cover of darkness, their toxic fumes quietly merging with Delhi’s polluted air. Older monitors and CPUs — banned for import since 2016 — are smuggled in with legitimate goods, their paperwork doctored to pass through a loose network of middlemen and transporters.

As a young worker put it while stripping a circuit board clean, “Your phones, your laptops, your air conditioners — they don’t disappear into thin air. They come to Seelampur to die or to get a shot at another life.”

It is therefore essential to ask who or what sustains Delhi’s e-waste trade? The answer is not located in poverty or failures in regulatory enforcement alone; it is rather a deliberate outsourcing of environmental risk and legal ambiguity to the margins of the city. It is a system, carefully designed to benefit from invisibilised labour, from the loopholes in policy, from the complicity of formal actors who look the other way as long as the waste vanishes. Underdevelopment is strategic here, as Seelampur fills the cracks that the system refuses to seal.

Until we address the systems that shift the burden of waste onto marginalised communities, no policy will truly erase the toxic legacy we leave behind. The need of the hour is a reckoning with the material flows of our digital economy, and with the fact that behind every recycled phone is a worker in Seelampur bearing the cost of our convenience.

Alfiya Azeem Khan, a Digital Swaraj Fellow, works for the Research & Advocacy Division at the Digital Empowerment Foundation.

Raina Ghosh, a Doctorate from Jawaharlal Nehru University, works for the Research & Advocacy Division at the Digital Empowerment Foundation.

Views expressed are the authors’ own.