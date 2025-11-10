GI in the age of AI: How technology empowers Indian artisans working with GI-tagged art

Connecting the Unconnected is a monthly column by the Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF) that explores how technology can drive inclusion and governance in India. The column focuses on how the digital divide impacts communities differently and advocates for equitable, citizen-informed solutions that ensure technology empowers rather than excludes.

Women of the Toda tribe in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris gather, sharing tea, stories, and the intricate work of embroidery passed down through generations. Red, black, and white threads intertwine against green backdrops, narrating the socio-cultural identity of a community through their art.

This unique art, known as Toda embroidery or pukhoor, is more than a craft; it is a living archive of cultural memory. Recognised as one of India’s 653 Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged products (as of July 2025), Toda embroidery symbolises how geography and human creativity merge into heritage. Yet, in this fast-evolving digital age, the question arises: can such traditional art forms find new life and wider reach through technology?

GI: A heritage mark with global roots

GI is a label that identifies goods originating from a specific location and possessing qualities, reputation, or characteristics intrinsically linked to that place. Think of champagne from France or Parmigiano Reggiano cheese from Italy, names inseparable from their origins.

India’s GI framework, formalised under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999, was created to conserve cultural heritage, promote rural development, prevent misuse and counterfeiting, create market differentiation, and enhance exports and foreign exchange earnings. It serves as both an economic and cultural safeguard, ensuring that traditional artisans receive due recognition and benefit from their heritage. It is a perfect approach to treat traditional skill-based work as work of knowledge and wisdom.

While the concept traces back to the Paris Convention of 1883 which was strengthened through the WTO’s TRIPS Agreement in 1994, India has indigenised it to reflect its vast artisanal diversity from Kashmiri Pashmina and Banarasi sarees to Darjeeling tea, Kolhapuri chappals, Chanderi sarees, and Madhubani paintings. Earlier this year, the government set a target of reaching 10,000 GI tags by 2030 .

Recognition without reach

Despite growing recognition, for many artisans the GI tag exists only as a label and most of their products remain confined to their regions, struggling to access wider markets.

The challenges are deeply interconnected – limited awareness, weak market linkages, digital exclusion, and uneven institutional support. Also many consumers, both in India and abroad, are still unaware of what a GI tag represents, allowing mass-produced imitations to flood markets and undercut authentic crafts.

The digital divide further limits access to e-commerce and social media platforms, isolating artisans from urban and global buyers. As Osama Manzar, founder and director of the Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF), observes in his column in Voice of Fashion, “This reveals a deeper issue in the collective inability to reimagine the handloom ecosystem within a digital paradigm.”

His point underscores the fact that the barriers are not just technological but structural, rooted in how policy, markets, and digital systems continue to overlook the needs of rural artisans. Even when artisans do manage to go online, many still lack the digital skills to effectively present, price, or promote their products.

The economic reality is stark: the average daily income of an artisan ranges between Rs 280 and Rs 375, and in rural areas it can drop to as low as Rs 74. Only 34% of artisans earn consistent wages. The sector remains constrained by disorganisation, low investment, poor exposure to new technologies, lack of market intelligence, and an inadequate institutional framework.

In short, GI registration alone is not enough. The real challenge lies in ensuring that recognition translates into sustainable income, visibility, and growth for artisans.

How digital platforms and AI elevate GI crafts

India is home to over 200 million artisans, including 3.5 million handloom workers, with women forming more than 72% of this workforce. Spread across 470 handloom clusters and operating over 2.3 million looms, the handloom sector alone contributes more than Rs 24,000 crore to the economy each year. Strengthening this community through innovation and empowerment not only uplifts millions of livelihoods but also fuels inclusive economic growth and preserves India’s cultural heritage.

In villages across Tamil Nadu, this transformation is taking shape through multiple support initiatives, with technology emerging as one of the most powerful tools. The DEF works closely with artisans from GI-tagged clusters such as Salem silk, the Pattamadai pai (mat) from Tirunelveli, and Toda embroidery (Ooty), among others, to create a digital ecosystem that integrates naturally into daily life. Here, technology is not an outsider’s intervention but an enabler, a means for tradition to find a modern language, reach new audiences, and create sustainable livelihoods.

Training sessions are designed specifically to meet the unique needs of each artisan community, addressing their craft, local context, and market challenges. What starts as a simple exercise in clicking product photos gradually unfolds into a deeper exploration of storytelling, marketing, and entrepreneurship. Artisans learn how to frame their craft, so that the images can speak for their identity and skill.